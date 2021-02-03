Tyler Legacy student named All-State Musician

A Tyler Legacy student and member of the Red Raider Band has been named a Texas all-state musician by the Texas Music Education Association.
Noah Nunez, senior and Tyler resident, was in the top 3% that received this honor.
Students who participate in auditions work toward this goal for five months. Musicians perform individually for the panel of judges, who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advance from their region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA area competitions qualify to a TMEA all-state music group.
Nunez plays the trumpet in the Red Raider Band and said he has wanted this prestigious honor since middle school. He was selected for the honor through the competitive process that began last fall and included district, region and area levels.
Despite the pandemic and the TMEA process being completely different and virtual, Nunez remained committed to his goal.
Legacy Director of Bands Sam Labordus said Nunes is an incredible student, musician and person.
“To be selected as an all-state student is one of the highest honors a high school musician can achieve, and to do this during so much adversity is inspiring. We are incredibly proud of all of Noah’s accomplishments, and we cannot wait to see what is next for him,” he said.
More than a total of 50,000 students from around the state initially entered the audition process, and 1,860 students have been selected for 2021. Nunez is the only student at Legacy that was selected for all-state honors.
The TMEA is an association of over 13,500 school music educators dedicated to promoting excellence in music education.