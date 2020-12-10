Tyler ISD families got to see the new state-of-the-art facilities during a tour of the Tyler Legacy High School Wednesday evening.
Legacy families toured the first floor of the campus building, which was funded through approval of a school bond package in 2017.
People viewed the school’s collegiate-style library, media center, and lecture hall, modern cafeteria with five food service lines and menu displays, synthetic-surface courtyard and fine arts wing with a 900-seat performing arts center, band hall, dance, choir, and orchestra rooms, and art studios.
The building also features industry specific career and technical education classrooms and fabrication labs, academic classrooms, high-tech student collaboration spaces and other amenities for students’ learning.
The construction for the athletic facilities and lighted athletic fields and other campus areas is ongoing at this time. All projects are expected to be completed on time in August, according to the school district.
Also on Wednesday, the Tyler ISD Foundation hosted a Tyler Legacy brick unveiling ceremony for those who participated in the “Leave Your Legacy” Brick Campaign.