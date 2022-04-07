A Jacksonville native and Tyler Legacy graduate has a chance to follow in the footsteps of some of hip-hop’s biggest names.
Christopher Simms Jr., who raps under the name Cico P. was chosen to compete for the 10th spot in XXL Magazine’s “Freshman” class, and the public can vote online to decide who will get the distinction, which has in the past led to stardom.
This year is the 15th XXL freshman class, according to its website. The contest provides a way for fans to provide input about new talent in the industry.
Simms, who graduated from Tyler Legacy in 2016, said he hopes to put East Texas on the map with his music.
“XXL reached out about a month or so ago and interviewed me about possibly being a candidate for the Freshman List this year,” Simms said. “I wouldn’t be me without Tyler, Jacksonville, East Texas. It’s forever love with me. I grew up around music and even recorded a few songs from the ages 12 to 15, but I really buckled down at the end of 2018, early 2019.”
Simms, 24, said he grew up listening to rappers like 50 Cent and Nelly and that Gucci Mane and Future are among his favorite artists. The Texas rap and hip-hop scene, though, has been a big influence on him.
He likes to refer to his music as “Boogie Ave.” Boogie is a nickname of his, and he includes Ave, short for avenue, because he said he stays in his own lane.
Simms said it would be an honor to be among the former XXL freshmen, which includes Iggy Azalea, 24k Goldn, J. Cole, Kodak Black, Da Baby, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Meek Mill and Lil’ Uzi Vert.
“XXL is a major platform in the industry for upcoming artists, so to be running up against some of the biggest newcomers in the game right now for this spot is truly an honor. (It) lets me know I’m on the right path for sure,” Simms said.
He said he hopes East Texas will head to the polls and plans to make his hometown proud.
Simms will be performing live at the Rolling Loud Miami Festival this summer.