The Tyler League of Women Voters is keeping mental issues at the forefront of discussion during Mental Health Awareness Month.
The organization recently held an “It Takes a Village” forum to raise awareness about mental health issues, promote understanding and empathy for people living with mental illness, and discuss potential solutions and policy changes to improve mental health care and support in the community.
Board member and vice president of community relations LaRhonda Hamilton said the event was a way to foster a more informed and compassionate society that prioritizes the well-being of its members.
“The purpose of the League of Women Voters Mental Health Forum was to raise awareness about mental health issues, promote understanding and empathy for people living with mental illness, and discuss potential solutions and policy changes to improve mental health care and support in the community,” she said. “The forum brought together mental health experts, community leaders, and individuals affected by mental health issues to engage in a constructive dialogue about the challenges and opportunities for addressing mental health concerns.”
“Ultimately, the goal is to foster a more informed and compassionate society that prioritizes the well-being of all its members, including those with mental health conditions,” Hamilton added.
Topics of discussion included the impact of grief and depression, economy, COVID-19 aftermath, and political change on mental health.
“We realize that it takes a village to help with mental health issues. Mental health experts, community leaders, and individuals with personal experiences of mental illness discussed these issues and explored potential solutions,” Hamilton said “By hosting this forum, the League of Women Voters goal is to increase awareness of mental health issues and promote advocacy for improved mental health care and services.”
The event was a collaboration between the League of Women Voters and East Texas Human Needs (ETHAN). Panelists included Jasmine Cobb, Joseph Byrum, Sammantha Megaw, Laura Newsome, and Erica Guzman. Raven Bagley served as Mistress of Ceremony and Jackie Clay moderated the event.
The “It Takes a Village” forum was held last week at the Tyler Junior College West Campus.
The Smith County – Tyler League of Women Voters includes president Rubye Kendrick, vice president of community relations LaRhonda Hamilton, treasurer Katy Cline, vice president of voter services Katie Owens, secretary Betsy Stith, and board members Denise Pendleton, Allison Pollan, Natalie Wright-Curley, and Mandy Link.
For more information, visit www.lwvtyler.org.