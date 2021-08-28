Three Tyler lawyers will be recognized in the 2022 issue of The Best Lawyers in America, one of the most respected legal guides in the U.S., proving their hard work and dedication to those they are helping has paid off.
Reid Martin, John F. (Jack) Walker III and Marisa Schouten, all trial lawyers at Martin Walker P.C., said they were honored to be recognized on this shortlist of lawyers.
To become a part of this list, a lawyer has to be recommended by their peers that they work both with and against, Martin said. There is then a vetting process where backgrounds are reviewed to determine qualification.
“We take this recognition very seriously,” Walker said. “For us, it’s a constant reminder to do more, to go a little further and work harder for those we represent.”
A major reason Martin feels they are being recognized is because of their success in trials. He said for example, they worked a case in Smith County called Pierce v. East Texas Medical Center in which they were able to obtain a verdict of over $43 million.
This case took place in 2018 and was the largest medical malpractice verdict that year in Texas.
Martin said they have also held leadership roles in the legal community, such as in the American Board of Trial Advocates and the Texas Trial Lawyers Association.
“Our ability to represent our clients in trial cases is really where we shine the brightest,” Walker said. “We also have kind of a unique relationship here in that we are a true partnership.”
They have found working together on cases and keeping one another informed has led to great success as opposed to working as individual layers under the same law firm name. He added because of this they are able to represent their clients in an efficient way.
Both Martin and Walker said they had wanted to become lawyers from a young age. They participated in activities, such as the debate team, mock trials and more throughout the school.
“I was in sixth grade when I knew I wanted to be a lawyer,” Martin said. “I remember specifically mediating a dispute between two friends who were about to throw a fist, and I thought I was pretty good at that.”
A factor of practicing law Walker said he enjoys is being able to help people. He added that he has the opportunity to give people a voice who need it.
Martin said being able to help people fight for what they deserve makes them very proud of what they are doing.
“Since I can remember I’ve wanted to stand up in a courtroom and fight for something that was right,” he said.
Martin and Walker have been practicing law together since 1998 and began their own firm, Martin Walker P.C., in 2006. They represent individuals statewide but added that they are passionate about helping those in the Tyler area because they grew up there themselves.
“When they’ve been hurt by someone's negligence, we’re somebody that you can come to and get the help that you really need,” Martin said.
Walker and Schouten are recognized for their experience representing individuals in personal injury and wrongful death litigation. Martin is recognized for representing plaintiffs in medical malpractice lawsuits.
Martin and Walker are board-certified in personal injury trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Schouten is board-certified in civil appellate law.
Martin Walker P.C., based in Tyler, has expertise in representing individuals in trials that involve high-stakes litigation. This includes medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries involving 18-wheeler accidents, oilfield injuries, wrongful death and product liability.
To learn more about the law firm, visit martinwalkerlaw.com.