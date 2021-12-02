People of all ages gathered in downtown Tyler on Thursday evening to watch the annual Christmas parade and see the 20-foot tree light up the square.
Before the tree was lit, the holiday celebrations began with the Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade, which traveled down Broadway Avenue for hundreds of attendees to see.
The theme, “Super Heroes Celebrate Christmas,” was evident in the parade’s 120 entries. Participants were dressed up for the occasion and vehicles and floats showcased many popular superheroes. One dog in the parade even wore a Superwoman costume.
One car honked its horn to the tune of “Jingle Bells” while other vehicles were decked out in Christmas lights. Children could be seen on the sidewalks dancing, laughing and cheering as they saw familiar characters like “Spider-Man” and others parade down the streets of downtown Tyler.
Local resident Mindy Palmer said this was her first time attending the annual Christmas parade and tree lighting. She added that she loved seeing all the kids who were part of the celebration.
Festivities continued after the hour-and-a-half-long parade when 2022 Miracle Child, 3-year-old Corbin Robinson from Arp, lit up the Leyland Cypress tree in the center of the downtown square.
Corbin, who has Down syndrome, will represent Children’s Network Hospitals throughout 2022, his first duty being the lighting of Tyler’s city tree.
Since 1987, a Miracle Child has lit the city Christmas tree in downtown, according to Tyler Mayor Don Warren. This year marked the 36th Christmas tree lighting.
Ben Clark, who has been coming to the Tyler holiday festivities for about five years, said it is a great event for the community.
Seeing the kids come and perform each year is really special, he said. Local bands, cheer and dance squads, youth teams and more were part of this year’s parade.