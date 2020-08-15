Tyler Junior College recognized 441 summer graduates during a three-day series of very personal “micro-graduation style” ceremonies created to allow the students to celebrate their achievement and walk the stage while still maintaining health and safety guidelines.
TJC traditionally holds grand-scale ceremonies several times a year, and college officials had originally hoped that delaying May commencement until August would allow for a more traditional ceremony to be held.
The alternative solution became a series of 24 intimate, abbreviated ceremonies, held Wednesday through Friday, with attendance limited to 20 graduates each at designated appointment times.
Each graduate was allowed to bring two guests. Physical distancing and face masks were required, and faculty and staff were represented by Cabinet members of the Faculty Senate.
Donning their caps and gowns, the graduates crossed the stage to receive their diplomas in the presence of TJC President Dr. Juan E. Mejia and Provost Dr. Deana Sheppard. Also present at the ceremonies were Mitch Andrews, vice president for institutional advancement, who presided over the ceremonies; Kim Lessner, vice president for operations, working out logistics; and Kevin Fowler, chief human resources officer, assisting the graduates.
Mejia said, “The success of our students and communities is paramount, and we found it important to celebrate their significant achievements. It is an honor to work for a visionary Board of Trustees, along with the most amazing faculty, staff, and administrators, always focused on innovative ways to make a positive difference.”
He continued, “I do not know of another institution throughout the entire country that held 24 ceremonies, and this was made possible because of the aforementioned.”
Following the ceremony, TJC also provided a photo opportunity for the graduates to commemorate their achievement and provided all with a complimentary photograph.
For twins Cody and Kayli Brenner of Carrollton, their Friday graduation ceremony was more than a year in the making.
Kayli said, “I was supposed to graduate in May 2019, but I waited to walk the stage so I could graduate with Cody in May 2020. But then all of this happened, and it was postponed.”
Cody added, “Today was just a fantastic experience, and we’re so glad we finally got to do this together.”
Cody, who majored in graphic design, will continue to live and work in Tyler. Kayli earned her degree in general studies and has been accepted into TJC’s physical therapist assistant program.