Tyler Junior College has established a partnership with PATH to create PATHway to Comfort in an effort to address food insecurity and essential needs for students on campus.
The pantry, located at Claridge Hall at TJC, opened earlier this year in February. Because of the COVID-19 school year, the pantry is starting out as a soft launch.
The college plans to roll out the official pantry this fall when classes begin on Aug. 23.
Tyler Junior College initially chose PATH, also known as People Attempting to Help, as a partner so that the institution could address the additional needs of their students.
PATH was chosen because they offer case workers who are knowledgeable volunteers that will help students in need, on issues like housing, rent assistance, utilities and more. The college appreciates PATH as a well-established organization. When notified of the opportunity, PATH accepted immediately without hesitation. The two institutions then began to plan the details.
The pantry offers a variety of basic necessities to students, including body wash, deodorant, mouthwash, toothpaste and feminine products, as well as canned foods and fruit, easy-to-prepare meals and on-the-go snacks such as chips and cookies, and other basic necessities such as water bottles and hand sanitizer.
The college is observing student demand and is considering the addition of products into the pantry. During the launch of the official pantry, there are plans to add a microwave and a hot water dispenser into the facility so students can actively prepare their meals on site.
Since the pantry opened its doors in February, it is only open to students each Wednesday. Student participation in the pantry is also being observed to determine if it should be open more days of the week.
According to Vice President for Operations for Tyler Junior College Kimberly Lessner, about 10 to 15 students visit the pantry each Wednesday.
Lessner said that when she first moved the Tyler area, she volunteered and worked at PATH. She knew PATH would be a wonderful partner for TJC to address students’ needs. The results of a wellness survey by students led TJC to notice students had additional needs.
The survey revealed that 30% of students indicated signs of very low food insecurity.
“What that means is that they were stating, ‘Hey, I’m having to skip meals, eat less or eat less nutritious food. If you think about that, that’s almost one in three of our students. We have over 12,000 students on our campus and one in three would be expressing that? That was daunting,” Lessner said.
According to Lessner, it was also revealed that through working with students, faculty and staff members came forward with stories from students who were experiencing housing, food and transportation insecurities.
“It really came to bear to us that there were several needs. If we can address, through our pantry and provide other essential services that path provides, if we can help address the needs of our students, they are more likely to complete their college journey and that is ultimately our goal,” Lessner said.
Lessner also said that TJC wanted to invest time and resources into addressing food insecurity because if students are supported by their institution regarding their essential needs, they’re more likely to do better in school, finish school and graduate from college successfully.
The food that is provided in the PATHway to Comfort pantry comes from the East Texas Food Bank, but it is not free. The pantry is fully funded by TJC, and the college pays PATH for the service.
The pantry is open to any TJC student to use. The only requirement is that the students take their photo ID.
“You do have to be a student for this, but the services are free. You can get enough food for a week. That’s it, you come in, you seek assistance, there’s a little bit of documentation that you have to provide and that’s really for Path and for the East Texas Food Bank. TJC does not keep any records which students visit. It’s simply a matter of if a student walks into the pantry, we will serve them. Easy enough,” Lessner said.
Lessner said that while searching for the perfect location for the pantry on campus, both PATH staff and TJC staff found the space at Claridge Hall was best for a number of reasons.
“We selected this area because it had enough space for the pantry, and there’s also a small office, where if we need to provide basically some introduction to other essential services, there is a quiet area for someone to have a private conversation, that is important to us and there is a small restroom,” Lessner said.
Lessner said sometimes students may be self-conscious about receiving assistance for certain insecurities.
“That’s why the location was so important to us and treating those individuals with dignity. We didn’t want to have them have to wall through buildings and stand in line in an open hallway so that other students were sort of looking at them. It was important that we provided a location that was quick and easy access and that was direct,” Lessner said.
PATH recommended the location of the pantry and its private accessibility. The bags the students receive after leaving the pantry are also discreet, similar to bags from campus bookstore.
“We know when our classes are held. We know when most students are on campus, and that is Monday and Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. That’s why we selected Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., because that is the best chance to reach the most students,” Lessner said.
Lessner said Tyler Junior College greatly appreciates their partnership with PATH.