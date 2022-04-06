The Tyler Junior College cheerleading team has a lot to celebrate.
The school recently celebrated 75 years of cheer on campus, and the TJC Apache Cheerleading Team has been preparing to head to the National Cheerleading Association College Nationals in Daytona Beach, Florida.
The team on Sunday as part of a national showcase, with fellow East Texas schools the University of Texas at Tyler and Stephen F. Austin State University, as part of a fundraiser for the Florida competition.
TJC Cheer head coach Tammy Rose, who has been in the position for five years, said the team has come a long way.
“Seventy-five years of cheer shows the commitment of the college, the athletes and the fans to the growth of this sport,” Rose said. “We have come a long way and are excited about continuing to further these athletes in both their education and the cheer skills.”
As the team prepares to leave for Nationals, they like to get in front of an audience to work out any last-minute fears or parts of the routine that need work. It also gives the cheerleaders a time to show off what they have been working on for the past seven months in front of friends and family who can’t make the trip to Daytona Beach, according to Rose.
The Nationals begin today and go through Sunday.
Tyler Junior College sophomore Jordan Crysup, who is at the school on a cheerleading scholarship, said she can’t wait to again compete at Nationals.
“Going to Daytona has always been a dream of mine ever since I started cheering at a young age. It is something as a team we have worked for all year, to be able to compete in our sport,” she said. “Being at Daytona the first time was even more than I had imagined — the excitement, competition and being able to come together as a team was something very memorable. Walking up the band shell toward the blue mat gave me such an overwhelming feeling of excitement.”
Rose shared Crysup’s excitement.
“We are so excited to represent Tyler Junior College on this huge stage,” she said. “We have an amazing routine. The athletes have worked so hard to perform this routine and we can't wait to take the mat and show out.”
The team also performs at pep rallies and special appearances, including community service activities, alumni events, civic events and charitable events in the Tyler area.