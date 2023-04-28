The Spence and Paul Show is set to thrill the Tyler community this weekend with world class juggling shows on Saturday and Sunday.
Professional jugglers Paul Haygood and Spencer Androli, who unknowingly both lived in Tyler and attended Tyler Junior College, met online two years ago through a Facebook group The Texas Juggling Society.
“We had both performed at TJC’s annual JuggleFest in years past, independently; me around 20 years ago and Spencer in the last several years,” said Paul Haygood. “When we realized we were both professional jugglers and living in Tyler and both going to TJC, we just had to meet up.”
The duo has been collaborating ever since to bring the community The Spence and Paul Show.
Haygood, 49, started juggling in junior high after being taught by his Bible Study teacher.
“I was fascinated instantly with the interplay of objects in motion, aerodynamics, and gravity, which for me all added up to fun,” he said. “I went on to juggle fire for cruise ship guests on a beach in Baja, Mexico and street perform in Austin, Galveston, Germany, and Switzerland.”
“I’ve also also juggled at employee parties, schools and other gigs in the area,” Haygood added.
Haygood said the art of juggling can be both meditative and energizing.
“It’s very meditative and calming, but, uniquely, also energizing. Sometimes when I watch Spencer juggle, because he has so many world records, and is probably in the top 1% of jugglers alive and performing on the planet today, he makes things look so incredibly easy, like juggling seven clubs,” he said. “To the untrained it can make it look a little bit easier than it actually is. It is very uncommon to see anyone juggle seven clubs as long and as fluidly as Spencer can.”
Androli, who moved to Tyler in 2012, began juggling at the age of eight while living in Peru.
“My cousin, who happened to be a juggler, taught me the basics of juggling and it became an obsession of mine,” he said.
Androli has also juggled all over the United as well as England and Peru.
Androli said most people don’t realize the difficulty and skill level it takes to perform a juggler.
“The art of juggling is one of the most underrated disciplines in the world. The amount of practice it takes behind the juggling people see on stage is more extensive than people realize,” he said. “I want people to understand and appreciate that juggling is an art form with an extensive history, filled with scientific and mathematical notations, and requires much practice and determination.”
Androli, a three-time World Champion Juggler and third place Numbers Juggling Champion of Texas, said the duo created the show to share juggling in a fascinating and inspiring way with the community.
“The Spence and Paul Show is a motivational and educational juggling show. We have been forming it and perfecting it throughout the course of a year and a half by performing it in a few schools and events of all sorts,” he said. “The show connects the world of juggling to science, math, and history as well as teaches valuable life lessons such as multitasking, teamwork, and determination.”
“This show is perfect for the whole family and will cause you to see juggling a new a curious manner,” Androli added. “You may also pick up some fun facts about juggling along the way that you have never known before.”
The Spence and Paul Show, which will also feature magician Sebastian GerHardt, will be held at the Woman’s Building in the Azalea District, which is now the Smith County headquarters of United Way.
United Way of Smith County is located at 911 South Broadway Avenue.
Performances are Sat. 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sun. 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite.
For more information, visit The Spence and Paul Show event Facebook page.