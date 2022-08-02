A Tyler business that offers intravenous treatments for ailments like migraines, hangovers and dehydration is expanding into Longview.
Rapid Recovery, which bills itself as an IV spa, offers custom fluid packages of vitamins, electrolytes, minerals and medicines that can be administered in a person’s home, at an office or hotel, at an event or inside the business, according to CEO and partner Robert Wheeler Jr.
In Tyler, Rapid Recovery is open at 7925 South Broadway Avenue, suite 200. The Longview business is set to open its doors with a grand opening 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 2828-B Bill Owens Parkway.
Wheeler said the IV treatments are ideal for people who don’t want to visit an emergency room but are suffering from jetlag, migraines, too much sun and other maladies.
“For people who need to feel better faster and don’t want the problems or bills of going to an ER, IV treatments are a good alternative option,” he said. “It’s huge for people who don’t want to feel miserable, waste their lives in bed or deal with all the hassles of urgent care.”
The facility has rooms equipped with big screen TVs, sofas and recliners and relaxing décor, according to Wheeler. It also has a migraine room where lights are kept low and curtains shut.
Wheeler said the setting is what makes Rapid Recovery unique.
“We’re giving what you get in other settings, but you’re relaxing and being pampered,” he said. “With us, you come in, get a flavored drink or coffee, enjoy a snack bar, watch a big screen TV, relax in a recliner and get the fluids and meds you need to feel better, in a private room without the hassles. Everyone at Rapid Recovery is a VIP.
The first Rapid Recovery location opened in Shreveport in 2016 with the second one in Tyler in January 2020.
Wheeler, a 1986 Pine Tree High School graduate, said the Longview location has been a long time coming.
“We've had people in town ask us for years. They've been to our other locations and heard our commercials and have asked us to open here for a long time,” he said. “We live in Longview, and it will give us a chance to have a headquarters office in the town where we bank and centralize ordering and so forth. We just felt like it was time to serve our hometown.”
Rapid Recovery is a spa but that it takes medical precautions, Wheeler said. It has blood pressure and pulse limits, and it declines to provide services to people with “various heart, bladder and kidney issues.” Its customers have to complete an allergy profile questionnaire and fill out a medical history before getting a first IV. First-time and repeat customers must have vitals taken and sign consent before receiving an IV.
Wheeler said the business has “stellar nurses” and uses a numbing spray to help with people who don’t like needles.
Wheeler said that although the facility is considered a spa, they take several medical precautions.
“We can’t ‘cure’ anything other than a migraine, a hangover, dehydration and maybe a temporary vitamin deficiency, but our treatments work wonders for people who don’t have time to feel miserable and want to feel better faster,” he said.
Walk-in treatments are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Frida. House calls and off-site treatments are available by appointment 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit www.rapidrecoveryroom.com.