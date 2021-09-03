On Friday night, during halftime of the rivalry Rose City football game, Tyler High and Tyler Legacy students and staff came together on the field of Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium to announce students raised 102,257 meals for the East Texas community.
The pantry raid has been a fierce competition between Tyler High and Tyler Legacy in the past to see which campus can raise the most food and funds.
Last year, for the first time ever, the two schools came together to celebrate the 30th anniversary and held one Tyler ISD-wide fundraiser. This year, the schools decided to continue the unified effort.
Tyler ISD students collected 9,668 pounds of nonperishable food items at Tyler High and Tyler Legacy and $11,775 was raised online.
East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane said the pantry raid between both schools greatly impacts the community and helps in the fight against hunger.
“The past year and a half has presented many challenges for our community due to the pandemic," Cullinane said. "We are thankful that some traditions have been able to carry on. Pantry Raid has been an important yearly event to raise food and funds for the one in five East Texans facing hunger.”
Cullinane said East Texas has been facing a child hunger crisis and how 85,000 East Texas children are facing hunger.
He also emphasized the importance of nutrition when it comes to future generations.
“We must set our future generations up for success. Without proper nutrition, children are at risk of health conditions like anemia and diabetes and are more likely to have problems in school and other social situations,” Cullinane said.
Over the past 31 years, the pantry raid has raised over 1.5 million meals. Tyler ISD said the district is grateful for the impact of the East Texas Food Bank and the continued impact on the lives of students and families.
“Participating in the Tyler ISD Pantry Raid is just one way we help encourage others to support the numerous ETFB programs that directly benefit our community each year,” Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines said.