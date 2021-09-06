For the third year in a row, Tyler ISD has received the District of Distinction Award from the Texas Art Education Association in recognition of their efforts to inspire creativity in learners through a well-rounded visual arts curriculum.
“We are so very excited to receive the TAEA District of Distinction Award for the third year,” Sandy Newton, Tyler ISD director of visual and performing arts, said. “Our teachers continue to provide our students with a strong visual arts program and to meet the rubric of criteria needed for the designation.”
When a visual arts program meets or exceeds a 14-point rubric, they are awarded this distinction. The rubric is created to examine a district’s visual art program from participation in TAEA through membership, exhibitions, contest to community engagement in the visual arts through field experience, community service and collaboration with other content areas.
It is amazing to see the participation in visual art experiences from all of the grade levels, Newton said. They could not be more impressed or happier with Tyler ISD students.
“We truly have amazing artistic talent in Tyler ISD and our teachers do a phenomenal job providing students with well-rounded education and opportunities for all to be successful,” she said.
In 2021, more than 1,100 districts were eligible to apply for the award. Only 40 received this recognition.
TAEA Administration and Supervision Division recognized districts who show a dedication to promoting the arts in their district and community. Districts actively participating as members in TAEA and beyond TAEA sponsored events are recognized.