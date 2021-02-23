The Tyler ISD board of trustees approved the 2021-22 district calendars featuring nine-week grading periods and a last day of school before Memorial Day.
On Monday evening, the board set the first day as Monday, Aug. 16 and the last day of school as May 27, 2022. The district said this fulfills a prominent request among families and district to end the 180 instruction day school year before Memorial Day.
The first day of school for Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs students will also be Monday, Aug. 16 and their last day will be July 15, 2022.
Holidays for the school will be Labor Day (Sept. 5), fall break (Oct. 15), Thanksgiving break (Nov. 22 to 26), Christmas break (Dec. 20 to 31), Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (Jan. 17), winter break (Feb. 11), spring break (March 7 to 11), Good Friday (April 15) and Memorial Day (May 30).
Early release/staff development days will be Oct. 14, Dec. 17, Feb. 10, April 14 and May 27.
Teachers will use the other half of these early release days for professional development.
“It is important to give our teachers and staff these opportunities to plan focused instruction throughout the school year to help our students achieve successful student outcomes,” Superintendent Marty Crawford said.
Annually, a calendar committee gathers input from administrators, teachers, parents, business representatives, and community members. A draft calendar is created based on the best interests of students, staff and parents.
A first reading of the draft calendar was held at the January regular board meeting. The community was invited for feedback on the calendar by completing an online survey through Feb. 10.
“The feedback we received from the community survey showed an overwhelming positive reaction for the proposed 2021-2022 District calendar,” Executive Director of Communications Jennifer Hines said. “According to the feedback submitted, our staff, families, and the community are in favor of how the instructional days are planned, and most importantly, that the school year will still be able to end before Memorial Day.”