Tyler ISD trustees voted on Monday to begin the replacement process of six elementary school gym floors along with tracks and playing surfaces at two high schools.
The gym floors at Bell, Bonner, Douglas, Peete, Ramey and Jack are roughly 16 years old as the flooring was provided through the district's 2004 bond program.
Tyler ISD Director of Facilities Tim Loper said current gym floors have a life expectancy of 10 to 15 years and the current flooring is difficult to clean. Through the board's approval, the gyms will receive new rubberized sports flooring beginning this summer.
At Austin Elementary, the district completed a pilot flooring program over this past winter break with "acceptable results."
The facility services department created plans for the floor replacement and asked bids from companies. The district received five bids with Vector Concepts' $213,431.68 being the lowest.
The board approved the proposal from Vector Concepts to replace the floors over this year's summer break. With an owner's contingency of $15,000, the project cost totals $228,431.68.
These costs will come out of Tyler ISD's preventive maintenance fund.
Trustees also approved the replacement plan for varsity football/soccer fields at Tyler Legacy and Tyler High as the fields have reached their life expectancy.
As the construction of other high school athletic fields are set to be complete this summer, the district officials thought it would be advantageous to replace these fields as well.
Hellas is serving as the contractor for installing the new athletic fields. After the facility services department provided specifications, Hellas gave a proposal of replacing the turf and resurfacing of the track at a cost of $1,637,105.
The board approved the contract with Hellas at $1,737,105, which includes $100,000 for an owner’s contingency, for synthetic playing surfaces and track resurfacing for Tyler High and Tyler Legacy.
The funding for this project comes from the general fund balance designated for capital projects.