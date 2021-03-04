Tyler ISD students will not have to make up days when school was closed as a result of winter storm-related cancellations in February.
During a Tyler ISD board of trustees workshop on Thursday, trustees approved the submission of a missed school days waiver to the Texas Education Agency for the entire week from Feb. 15 to 22.
The TEA allows school districts to request that waiver to excuse any instructional days that were canceled due to inclement weather, health, safety-related or other issues.
Because of wintry weather conditions, Tyler ISD canceled classes for the week of Feb. 15 to 19. The school district later canceled classes on Feb. 22 due to the city of Tyler having a boil water notice in place at the time.
"For this specific winter storm, the Texas Education Agency is not requiring that districts use their two scheduled makeup days before applying for the waiver of missed days," the Tyler ISD board agenda stated.