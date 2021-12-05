Three Lakes Middle School was filled with handcrafted bowls Saturday created by students of all ages during the Tyler ISD Fine Arts Empty Bowls fundraiser.
Each bowl on display could be bought for $10. All proceeds went to the East Texas Food Bank, said Sandra Newton, director of visual and performing arts at Tyler ISD.
Every bowl sold translates into three backpacks filled with food for someone in need in East Texas, according to Tyler ISD.
“All of this is to help the students, kids or people of East Texas who experience food insecurities,” Newton said.
This year has been hard on many with the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, and anything people can do to help is a great benefit, said Rebecca Berkley, East Texas Food Bank spokeswoman.
Berkley added that Tyler ISD’s fundraiser is a unique and fun way to raise money, and she was grateful the district chose the East Texas Food Bank as the benefitting charity.
Two things Newton said she loves about Tyler is the community's eagerness to help others and its support of the fine arts — the bowls fundraiser combines those two things.
Newton said Tyler ISD students are “trying to use their talents to help others.”
Through this fundraiser, Newton said she hopes the students see beyond their own worlds and realize others may be struggling. She added that there are so many ways to help those in the community, and this was a great way to teach that to children.
“I hope that they learn that there are ways to help those in your community beyond just giving money,” she said. “You can go sing, you can go create something, you can go help build a house. There are so many ways to help those around you.”
While browsing bowls Saturday, people also could stop and watch students from Tyler ISD performance groups.