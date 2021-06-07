Following the resignation of Tyler Legacy Principal Daniel Crawford, a former Robert E. Lee High School principal is serving as acting principal.
Crawford resigned Friday following a Tyler Police Department incident report alleging that a controlled substance was found at Crawford’s residence.
District officials said Monday Tyler ISD Executive Director of College and Career Gary Brown, who served as Lee principal prior to Crawford, is going to serve as the acting principal until an interim or permanent replacement is selected.
Crawford was hired as principal at Robert E. Lee High (now Tyler Legacy) in fall 2016, after coming from Kaufman ISD. In a statement last week, the district said officials accepted Crawford’s resignation on Friday, and the “district will immediately begin filling the vacancy.”
Crawford’s wife, Jennifer, works at the Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center as an assistant principal. According to the school district, she is still a Tyler ISD employee.
The investigation started after police said they assisted emergency medical services to a call at the Crawfords’ home on Pinnacle Circle late Wednesday night.
The incident report obtained by the Tyler Morning Telegraph said Crawford was in possession or concealed less than 1 gram of a “white powdery substance” at 1 a.m. Thursday.
Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police Department public information officer, said Monday no arrests have been made in connection with the incident at the Crawford residence. Erbaugh also said lab work on the “white powdery substance” is ongoing, and it has not been identified yet.
A Tyler ISD district official said, “It is the district policy that we do not comment on personnel matters no matter what position they hold in the district.”
Police said the emergency medical part of the case is closed.
John Anderson contributed to this report.