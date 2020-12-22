The East Texas Communities Foundation recently gave over $90,000 to Tyler ISD to help offset costs related to renaming the district's two flagship high schools.
ETCF President Kyle Penney presented a $91,362 check to the Tyler ISD board of trustee during their Dec. 14 meeting.
The foundation began an online donation initiative, Tyler ISD Future Fund, earlier this year after Robert E. Lee and John Tyler high schools became Tyler Legacy and Tyler High respectively.
This check is the initial distribution from the Tyler ISD Future Fund to reduce costs that could come from replacing uniforms, signage and other items.
“The creation of this fund demonstrates the generosity of our community and the support for our students and faculty within Tyler ISD,” Penney said. “We are pleased that ETCF has had the opportunity to help facilitate support from the community in this historic endeavor. The district is navigating very challenging issues related to operating in a COVID environment. It is the least we could do at ETCF to work with citizens to facilitate public support for this project. The main objective of this fund is to allow the public to make contributions for this effort so tax dollars can remain focused on instruction and other voter approved infrastructure projects.”
The original estimated costs for changes to band and athletic uniforms was over $300,000.
“After receiving final bids and evaluating scheduled replacements, Tyler ISD staff has admirably been able to reduce the amount needed from $300,000 to $134,000,” Penney said.“This revised total is very obtainable for our generous community. Currently, after this initial distribution and more recent contributions, we are approximately $40,000 away from reaching the goal.”
People can continue making donations at the home page of etcf.org and clicking the red button titled, "Tyler ISD Future Fund details."