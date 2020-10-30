Dressed as Spiderman, 5-year-old Dash ran around happily in the parking lot of Boulter Middle School with candy and learning on his mind Friday evening with his siblings Denim, 4 and Denver, 2, dressed as a ballerina and Elsa from Frozen.
Each of them were overjoyed to come out to get some candy, play games and have fun with their fellow costumed friends at the trunk-or-treat event hosted for Tyler ISD Head Start families to promote literacy.
Their mom Amberia Cuellar said her kids love Halloween and she's glad the school provided fun activities so they could play together.
"They've been talking about Halloween all month and they were ready for something to do," Cuellar said.
She added that Tyler ISD staff does a great job of educating the young students about reading.
Brandy Holland, Tyler ISD Head Start coordinator, said the program hosts events like the trunk-or-treat to increase parent and family engagement while promoting literacy with fun activities.
The teachers each created a literacy-themed activities for the kids to have fun while improving their reading skills.
Tyler ISD has 200 students in its Head Start program, which mostly enrolls 4-year-olds to prepare them for kindergarten and help them gain social skills.
"It's all about about giving them a really solid foundation," Holland said.
Holland said it was "super cool" to see the kids and their families have fun while learning.
"If it feels like fun when learning, that's what we want," Holland said. "If we can make learning fun, then we've done our job."
Community partners, such as UT Health East Texas, the Tyler Public Library, Superior HealthPlan and Children's Defense Fund East Texas, also participated in activities and used the opportunity to share their resources with parents.
Holland said events are typically held once a month, but due to COVID-19 most have been virtual lately.
"This feels really good to see each other face-to-face," she said. "It's great to be able to get out and into the community."
Four-year-old Mia Lewis was dressed in her mermaid outfit Friday evening as she had fun playing the activities.
Her mom Genita McKinney said Head Start gives Mia and other kids a place to get started on their reading, and the trunk-or-treat also gave them something fun to do.
"She likes to be able to see her friends from school," McKinney said.