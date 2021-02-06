Friends and family have identified one of three soldiers killed in an Idaho Army National Guard helicopter crash earlier this week as a Tyler ISD Robert E. Lee High School 1996 graduate.
Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse Anderson, 43, was killed along with two other soldiers Tuesday night after their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed south of Lucky Peak near Boise, Idaho, according to a statement from the Idaho Army National Guard.
Bill Farnum, who knew Anderson, said in an email to the Tyler Paper that Anderson attended Hogg Middle School as well as graduating from Lee.
"He was an outstanding person, friend, and husband and father," Farnum's email stated. "We just lost one of the best."
The Idaho Army National Guard said Anderson and the other victims, Chief Warrant Officer 3 George “Geoff” Laubhan, 39, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer, 43, were pilots participating in a routine training flight and no other personnel were on board.
Anderson, who lived in Boise at the time, was a senior instructor pilot and had served in the Idaho Army National Guard since 2008. He leaves behind his wife and four children, according to the national guard.
“The sudden and tragic loss of three of our fellow Guardsmen is extremely heartbreaking to every member of our Idaho National Guard family,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjutant general of Idaho and commander of the Idaho National Guard. “I have received numerous messages of condolence from many people here in Idaho and throughout the nation, and all of your thoughts, prayers and support are sincerely appreciated and much needed. It is very comforting, at such a challenging time, to have the care and support of so many.”
Laubhan, a Boise resident, was an instructor pilot and served in the Idaho Army National Guard since 2010. He is survived by his wife and two children.
Peltzer, a Nampa resident, was a pilot and served in the Idaho Army National Guard since 2005. He is survived by his wife and two children, the national guard statement read.
Col. Christopher Burt, the Idaho Army National Guard’s state aviation officer, said their aircraft was last contacted at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Shortly after 8 p.m., a team initiated emergency aircraft recovery procedures, which included air and ground search and rescue crews.
At about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, crews found the aircraft and personnel. The cause of the crash is unknown, and an investigation is ongoing, the national guard stated.