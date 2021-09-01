Tyler ISD announced on Tuesday the hiring of Suzette Farr as the executive director of the Tyler ISD Foundation.
The Tyler ISD Foundation Board of Directors approved Farr’s appointment Tuesday morning. Farr joins the Tyler ISD Foundation from Mentoring Alliance, where she recently served as vice president of marketing and community engagement.
Farr previously worked as the East Texas Corporate Marketing Director for the American Heart Association and as the marketing and business development director at Cooperative Teachers Credit Union. She is also a former Tyler ISD Foundation board member, where she served from 2014 to 2018.
“Suzette is an experienced leader who will skillfully guide the Foundation in fulfilling its mission,” Tyler ISD Foundation Board President George Faber said. “She is passionate about public education and shares our deep commitment to supporting teachers, students, staff, administrators, and family members associated with Tyler ISD. She brings an array of experience in nonprofit leadership, communications, and fundraising.”
Farr will officially begin her duties with the Tyler ISD Foundation on Sept. 7.
“I am so excited and proud to serve as the new Executive Director for the Tyler ISD Foundation and help cultivate community engagement to expand the impact this organization provides to the students and teachers of Tyler ISD,” Farr said. “It’s truly amazing to see the considerable impact the Foundation has had to help maximize student learning and success over the last thirty years. I hope to build on that legacy and inspire our community to continue to participate in transforming students’ lives and inspiring teachers’ innovative ideas that will benefit our entire community for generations to come.”