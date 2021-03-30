Each year, the Tyler ISD Elementary Robotics showcase features a cafeteria and gymnasium full of impressive robotics creations designed and constructed by teams of elementary students from across the school district.
Although the competition was held virtually this year, four elementary students emerged to claim first, second and third place achievements.
In its fourth year, Tyler ISD Robotics Coordinator Hunter McConnell said although the virtual format did present challenges, it didn’t stop participating students from producing impressive products.
“This year was a little tougher than usual, and time was precious, but our students and their teachers dedicated a lot of hours after school to making this year’s Robotics Showcase another success,” McConnell said.
Students in first through third grades competed in a “Shark Tank” style competition, where they had to make a digital engineer’s notebook and invent a robot that would exhibit the theme “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.”
Students recorded a video presentation about their robotics for judges to score based on coding, artistic display, the engineer’s notebook, and the presentation itself.
Griffin Elementary School produced the top two projects of the showcase. Jonathan Mendez earned first place for inventing a robot that would pull trash from the recycling container to the recycling factory. Mendez also coded the robot to be controlled using his voice.
Mendez said his project took a few months and that it took him 10 times to complete his project. He said he never felt like giving up.
"I just wanted to finish what I'm building. I didn't want to give up so I don't finish," Mendez said.
According to Mendez, the hardest thing was building his robot.
"The hardest part, I think, was the sensors. The first sensor, it made it stop when it detected the wall in front of it," he said.
Mendez said he learned coding and that he liked it. He wasn't sure how building the robot would help him in the future, but he said he wants to make another one someday.
"I worked really hard on it. I made it make a noise of a truck and I also controlled it with sound," Mendez said. "The coolest part was making the robot. (When it was done) I felt excited."
Elian Correa received second place for his robot that would move across sand while pushing recycling items into bins to keep the beaches clean.
Jesus Sanchez, computer science teacher for kindergarten through fifth grade, said there are two robotics classes at Griffin Elementary this year, one for fourth and fifth graders, and one for third graders.
"I am grateful that we're able to have this subject at Griffin Elementary. I believe it's the first school which runs this class along the whole district," he said.
"It's a great experience for a student because they get hands-on activities, they get to build their robot, they have to do some researching, they get to code their robot, also very important, solving problems as kids, they have to do some teamwork to work together, how to make the robot better," Sanchez said.
Sanchez said the students' biggest takeaway from this experience is that they feel proud of the work they did because they worked hard.
"They got some experience researching. They also learned some about copyrights, then the engineering process. They had to journal everything they did every single day in their journal notebook. In this case, they used an online notebook, so they also got experience with Google Docs," Sanchez said.
The biggest part Sanchez mentioned was the creativity part of the project, where they had to think about what they wanted and start building it. He said the students also learned perseverance.
"It's important that they don't quit, so they have to keep trying and trying until they finally achieve their goal. There are a lot of things that they're going to get from all of these activities," Sanchez said.
From Douglas Elementary School, Jose Vargas and Ernesto Duran took home third place for working together to invent a robot snake that would pick up trash bags from rivers, trees, and other dangerous locations.
Funding for this year’s virtual Elementary Robotics Showcase was provided by the Tyler ISD Foundation Grant for Great Ideas program. The grant also provides a virtual robotics curriculum for Tyler ISD secondary students.