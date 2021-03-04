Tyler ISD approved the certification of unopposed candidate Andy Bergfeld Thursday for single member District 7.
The Board of Trustees approved the order of cancellation of election and certified Bergfeld for the office, which will be a term of three years to expire in May 2024.
Tyler ISD will have two contested school board races, including Districts 5 and 3.
The office for single member District 5 is still open with Aaron D. Martinez and Alejandro Gauna running. Martinez filed on Jan. 19 and Gauna filed Feb. 11.
Special election for Tyler ISD trustee District 3, which is an unexpired term. Incumbent Yvonne Atkins and challenger Sugar Ray Alexander are the ones seeking this office.
Winona ISD has canceled their school board elections due to all places being uncontested. Connie Gibbs will be in Place 4, Mark Wintters in Place 5, Randy Hawkins in Place 3 and Diane Newman in Place 7.
Whitehouse ISD has also canceled school board elections due to all places being uncontested. Incumbent Greg Hood will remain in Place 4 and Maegan Schneider will be in Place 5. Schneider will be taking her seat in June.
Chapel Hill ISD elections are contested, and Hershal Massenburge and Martin Ibarra are running for Place 6. Doris Udosen and Fred Elder Jr. are running for Place 7.
Lindale ISD will not be holding school board elections this year.
For Troup ISD, Place 4 is contested with incumbent Fielding Winchester and Homer Dickey running for the seat. Incumbent Gene Whitsell is running for place 5.
Arp ISD also canceled their elections due to all places being uncontested. Incumbent Frank Smith is expected to keep Place 3 and Autumn Ladd will take Place 4.
Place 4 and 5 are open for Bullard ISD. The Tyler Paper is waiting on information from administration offices to confirm if the election is still happening. For these elections, early voting will begin April 19 through 27. Election day is May 1.