After the Tyler ISD trustees accepted the resignation of Rev. Fritz Hager Jr., the board announced a vacancy and process to fill his District 6 seat.
Until May 28 at noon, anyone interested in the District 6 seat can apply to be considered for the trustee position.
Hager’s resignation comes after serving on the Tyler ISD board for six years. He was appointed to the board in 2015 to fill a vacancy in District 6. In 2016 and again in 2019, he was elected by voters to serve three year terms, with his latest term expiring in 2022. His resignation is effective June 10.
To submit an application for the Tyler ISD board of trustees District 6 seat, people email a letter of interest to the district by noon on May 28 to Board Secretary Gina Orr at gina.orr@tylerisd.org.
There will be an interview process that follows as the district receives letters of interest.
The board also heard a report from Jarrod Bitter, who presented information on the federal COVID-19-related monies, the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief III Formula funds, also known as ESSER III.
In the presentation, Bitter said the money could be used for repairs and projects, such as window replacements, roofs, and providing mental health services among many other possibilities.
Tyler ISD announced the district is seeking input from its stakeholders on the usage of its share of the federal funding.
The $11.2 billion available to the state of Texas is part of the American Rescue Plan enacted by Congress to address the impact that COVID-19 has had and continues to have on schools.
Tyler ISD’s share of the formula funds is about $44.8 million, according to the Texas Education Agency.
“The Texas Education Agency is only releasing two-thirds of the entitlements at this time, making the amount currently available to Tyler ISD $29,912,605,” ,” Tyler ISD Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Tosha Bjork said.
To comply with ESSER III guidelines, stakeholders can provide input as to how the district should utilize its share of the funds.
A portion of the funds are to be used in the areas of learning acceleration, summer enrichment, and after-school programming. Stakeholders can complete the following survey at tylerisd.org now through June 1.
Tyler ISD will not apply for the district's portion of funding or begin the application process until the survey data gathering is complete.
In other actions, the board recognized the organized celebration of Freedom Week at Tyler ISD schools.
The board also heard updates about student outcomes through the CLI Engage, Renaissance and Benchmark data from Dr. Christy Hansen, who presented the summary.
The CLI data presented data from Head Start students, which tested skills and what they know at the time. The data showed beginning, middle and end of the year data.
The renaissance tested students from kindergarten through eighth grade. Hansen said the test is adaptive, meaning that as the student does well on the test, the test becomes progressively more difficult, which has proven to be challenging for students as they get frustrated with the test.
The benchmark test tested students from ninth to twelfth grade. The goal for benchmarks is to find out where skill gaps are to identify where tutoring is needed and is used for planning.
“I thought we did a remarkable job,” Hansen said about the results of the data.
The board also approved two donations from the Tyler ISD Foundation in the amount of $5,858.64 in the “Team can make it happen” program, $10,000 for the Tyler ISD Literacy Bus wrap, and $5,438 from a family for the Tyler ISD Literacy Bus.