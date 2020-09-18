The 30th annual Pantry Raid benefiting the East Texas Food Bank is going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's also uniting two Tyler ISD high schools to help those in need of food.
Normally, there would be fierce competition between Tyler High and Tyler Legacy to see which student body can bring in the most foods. But this year, the competition has been called off and the donation drive is district-wide and online only.
The goal is to raise 300,000 meals for the 30th anniversary of the pantry raid, which equates to raising $37,500. The proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward ETFB’s child hunger programs that serve Tyler ISD students, such as the BackPack Program and Kids Café.
No physical food or monetary donations will be accepted at either of the schools due to COVID-19 precautions.
Dennis Cullinane, East Texas Food Bank CEO, said the event helps engage the community and provide some food to those in need. He said the joint effort will help the students come together for great cause of helping those in need.
"I think this will be a unifying event so we're looking forward to that. I think unity is always better. What we're really focused on is hunger."
People can now make monetary donations through Oct. 2 to tylerpantryraid.com, which features a progress tracker to see how close the goal is.
With the BackPack program, students who show signs of hunger receive a backpack of food to take home over the weekend. The backpacks include items that don't require stove-top cooking, such as snack foods, fruit, cereal, milk and other items. The backpacks are then returned to be refilled for the following weekend.
The Kids Café program provides kids in need with afterschool snacks and meals when other resources for meals might not be available to them.
Cullinane said it's heartwarming to see the students come together to fight hunger and food insecurity.
"The kids are really going to help out those in need," he said.
Going virtual this year is yet another adaptation to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cullinane added that the food bank staff and Tyler ISD have been very creative through this change.
"We're delighted in taking this new approach," he said.
Tyler Legacy High School Principal Dan Crawford said this year's pantry raid during the pandemic will show the students how they can come together for a common good.
"This year, I'm excited to face the challenge of a completely new pantry raid," Crawford said. "They're going to have to hustle."
Crawford added the experience of the virtual, unified pantry raid will teach the students portable problem-solving skills outside of the classroom. He said the students will be able to send texts and emails to encourage people to donate.
This year's raid will provide the schools with a springboard to develop ideas for future pantry raid events, Crawford said.
Tyler High School Principal Claude Lane is also looking forward to having a united front for the 2020 pantry raid.
"We are asking people to look outside of the margins of your everyday life and join our united effort to bless someone in need," Lane said. "Our victory will be in knowing that we have served our community together as one TISD to raise 300,000 meals."
If someone wishes to donate through a check, they will need to mail or drop it off at the East Texas Food Bank, located at 3201 Robertson Road in Tyler and designated the donation for the pantry raid.