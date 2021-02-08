Tyler ISD currently has 12 possible felony violations that include the presence of THC in vaping devices.
This has led to the district renewing the anti-vaping initiative that began last year to reinforce dangers and ramifications of vaping.
The purpose of the initiative is to educate parents, students and the community about vaping’s legal ramifications, especially when THC is involved, that the administration says could affect students long after graduation.
Tyler ISD Chief of Police Danny Brown said the initiative was successful last year, but since students have returned to school this semester, the number of vape cases have begun to rise.
“We want to roll this back out to our parents and students to make them aware of school consequences, on the student code of conduct side and the criminal side for possessing vapes on our school campuses,” Brown said.
Brown mentioned there could be serious consequences to the effects of THC.
“THC oil is a derivative of the marijuana plant, so the same effects of smoking marijuana would be if they were using the vape that contained the THC oil with such a different, more serious effect because of the concentration of the THC oil,” Brown said.
Brown advised parents to watch for changes in attitude, state of consciousness and said parents checking their students’ backpacks could help.
Dr. Marty Crawford, Tyler ISD superintendent, is especially concerned about the effects felonies can have on students’ records.
“We care deeply about the success of our students,” Crawford said. “Our anti-vaping initiative aims to educate students not only on the health risks but also that vaping could lead to a felony on their record. Felonies will affect the rest of their life, like getting accepted into college or earning scholarships. It can even affect them financially for years to come.”
In Texas, it is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to possess tobacco products, electronic cigarette devices, or vaping products. Students caught with vaping products on Tyler ISD grounds receive a class C misdemeanor citation and a fine of up to $100. In addition, if that vaping device has any other substance in it, such as THC oil, the student can expect to be arrested with felony charges.
“Those violations could result in the student being placed over at the alternative school for a period of time. In addition to being placed over there, there’s the criminal side. The criminal side would be, just having a vape on our school property would be a class C misdemeanor which they could receive a ticket or citation to city court orders,” Brown said.
“Or depending on what the content of the vape is, if it’s THC oil, that is a violation of the Texas Health and Safety Code, which could be a state jail felony. So now you’ve got a student that’s possible facing a felony case. It could affect their future as far as jobs, school and college. We just want to get ahead on that,” he said.
The Tyler ISD anti-vaping initiative is a multi-faceted approach that includes partnerships with local media outlets to air public service announcements created by the district. The public service announcements outline the legal charges for students caught vaping with THC oil on campus. The initiative also includes campus posters, as well as a #TylerISDNoVaping social media campaign.