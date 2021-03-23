The Tyler ISD board of trustees added a new role to the district's leadership team in an effort to improve student achievement.
On Monday evening, trustees approved the hire selected Cassandra Chapa, current principal at Peete Elementary School and former principal at Ramey Elementary School, as the new chief innovation officer.
"We're excited the board of trustees accepted our appointment of Cassandra Chapa as chief innovation officer," Superintendent Marty Crawford said. "Her leadership at Peete and Ramey elementary schools has proven to us that she has the abilities and drive to implement high-quality instructional systems in support of student achievement."
According to the district, the chief innovation officer is a part of Tyler ISD's plan to "reduce the span of control from the central office and house more support and resources at the campus level."
Once she transitions into the new role, Chapa will focus on projects to target a specific group of campuses, where the district's at-risk students attend school.
As chief innovation officer, Chapa will work to incorporate an Accelerated Campus Excellence system. This program is used at successfully at Dallas, Richardson and other school systems, according to Tyler ISD.
Dallas ISD's website describes ACE as a program that uses "effective instruction, additional class time, and social and academic skill-building, to guide students toward graduation and college readiness." Dallas' ACE also focuses on retaining the best educators for "chronically underperforming schools."
"While we are not hyper-urban like our peer districts in metropolitan areas, we do exhibit some pockets that exhibit similar demographic and achievement characteristics," Crawford said.
Tyler ISD is seeking to implement a district-wide Lightning Improvement for Tyler action theory. LIFT will provide "tiered resource allocation, high-quality personnel investments, routine measurement and reporting" along with other objectives the district believes is crucial to student achievement.
"I am humbled by the opportunity to create a model that will support teachers and engage students to lift them to their highest potential," Chapa said. "Our plan will begin with validating effective practices, as well as identifying specific needs to implement a more focused approach to daily instructional practices for these student populations. We want to lift student achievement to the next level and beyond."
Chapa's experience at Dallas ISD as part of its Fellows initiative and her work to improve Peete and Ramey elementary schools made her a top choice for the role, the district said.
"Ms. Chapa will ultimately lead the cluster of campuses that house what we expect to be our most impacted elementary campuses coming out of the pandemic," Crawford said. "These campuses have performed admirably over the past five years or so. But we also understand that the pandemic's impact on communities that possess large pockets of at-risk students may lead to these students struggling academically and negatively affect our priority to close achievement gaps more than ever."
Chapa's time at Tyler ISD began in 2016 as an instructional specialist in the bilingual department.
In 2017, she became principal at Ramey Elementary School, and she's served as principal at Peete Elementary School since 2019. She will complete this school year as Peete principal and transition to her next position this summer.