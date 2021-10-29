Tyler’s first Level 3 maternal facility is now available to Northeast Texas and surrounding rural counties at Christus Mother Frances Hospital, establishing more capabilities to take care of fetuses, mothers and babies.
In 2015, the Texas Legislature passed House Bill 3433 which required all hospitals with delivery services to meet stringent regulations and to apply for State designation as Level I, II, III or IV Maternal Level of Care. The State regulations were designed to mirror national guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. The law also allows Medicaid reimbursement for obstetrical cases as part of the fight to reduce maternal mortality and morbidity.
Mojirayo Sarumi, doctor of Maternal Fetal Medicine for Christus who works with high-risk pregnancies, said the United States, compared to other countries, does worse when it comes to maternal mortality, and according to demographics, there are a higher number of maternal deaths in the African American community.
“Comparing the rate of birth in that community, which is lower than the Caucasian community or Hispanic community, African American women were more likely to die in labor or in pregnancy,” she said.
She said the state of Texas decided to ensure that when a woman is pregnant, she’s getting the appropriate level of care in her community.
In order to reach the level three distinction, the hospital needed to show what they were able to provide within the department. They were finally named a designation in September.
As a result, the Tyler hospital now has on-site medical and surgical care of complex maternal conditions with ICU beds and a critical care unit, able to care for obstetric patients. This saves families hour-long drives to get help, enabling them to be seen by their physician sooner.
In order to be designated as a level three facility, a hospital must meet a strict code of 28 multi-part requirements ranging from available maternal fetal medicine physicians, critical care physicians, nursing services, multidisciplinary collaboration, educational guidelines and training, and much more. A level three designation assures a facility’s ability to provide care for a wide range of complex obstetrical conditions. To do this, an organization must offer medical and maternal subspecialists, and behavioral health specialists.
There are 14 labor and delivery beds, three operating rooms, five Obstetrical Emergency Department (OBED) rooms and a state-of-the-art healing environment, said Mona Gaw, Administrative Director of Nursing Education and registered nurse.
“We admit mothers who are showing symptoms of a stroke and they’re pregnant, and you need the expertise of a multidisciplinary group of doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, to be able to care for the mother and also the unborn child. That is what a level three environment looks like,” Gaw said.
Gaw added a majority of nurses are certified in their specialty. “They go above and beyond by going forward for further certifications in their area of expertise. It could be in labor and delivery, it could be in postpartum care, it could be in neonatal icu care.”
According to the Department of State Health and Human Services (DSHS), Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler actively advocates for maternal system development as an active member of the Piney Woods Regional Advisory Council and Perinatal Care Region-G of East Texas.
Sarumi said a way they advocate is by providing services to mothers not only through her pregnancy, but postpartum.
“That’s actually the number one killer of women- postpartum. As a result of that, it’s important for us to also address that and not just address hypertension or diabetes, because yes, those can cause significant harm, but so can other social issues,” she said.
She said the hospital has chaplains, social workers and are able to get psychiatric help for patients remotely and in-person through a UT Health partnership.
Postpartum patients also take part in a Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS) survey, which evaluates the patient through their postpartum visits to assess the mental state of the patient.
“What we’ve been able to do in Smith County is offer this level three maternal designation, which no other hospital in Smith County has,” Sarumi said.
Dr. Paul Fanning, OB Section chief and Maternal Medical director, added they meet monthly to examine different protocols and added that as a result, will allow women from across the region to receive high level care at Christus.
“All with the goal of trying to make this the safest place you can have a baby. We’ve assembled a team and this team continues to expand, our maternal fetal medicine is expanding,” he said.
Following the three year designation, Doctors confirmed Christus will seek to become a level four designation.