One of Tyler's IHOP locations will remain closed for some time due to significant damages caused by a fire Sunday night.
Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the fire started in the kitchen on or around the griddle area. The restaurant, located at 115 W SW Loop 323, was self-evacuated before the fire department arrived at around 10:30 p.m.
Findley said the fire spread into a wall and caused upward of $100,000 in damages.
"It did fairly extensive damage to the structure," Findley said. "They could be closed for some time while making those repairs."
Following an investigation, Findley said the fire was ruled accidental in nature. No injuries were reported.
After a little over two hours, Tyler firefighters left the scene at about 12:30 a.m. Monday.