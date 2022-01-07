To support veterans experiencing homelessness, the City of Tyler recently received a little more than $29,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in HUD - Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Agencies vouchers.
The HUD-VASH program was created to combine clinical services provided by the Department of Veteran Affairs with Housing Choice Voucher rental assistance for homeless veterans, said Prentice Butler, Tyler housing manager.
Veterans participating at VA medical centers, community-based outreach clinics, through VA contractors or through other VA designated entities would have these clinical services provided by the VA, Butler said.
“The goal of VASH housing is to end veteran homelessness and provide those who have served our country with the help and services they need to live independently,” he said.
With this additional money, on Jan. 1 the City of Tyler’s Housing Agency was able to add five more VASH vouchers to its program, Butler said, bringing the total amount of VASH vouchers in Tyler to 39.
The $29,839 will assist the Tyler Housing Agency with housing assistant payments for the additional five HUD-VASH vouchers, Butler added.
CampV Veteran Services Director Robin Golightly said she has seen firsthand the need for assistance for veterans experiencing homelessness in Tyler through working with local veterans.
The addition of five HUD-VASH vouchers is helpful but Golightly believes "it is not enough for the homeless veteran population in Tyler."
Golightly said research, such as from the East Texas Human Needs Network, shows there are less homeless veterans in Tyler than what there actually are, she said.
After results of an upcoming survey, a more accurate picture could be available. On Jan. 27, ETHNN plans to conduct the Smith County Point in Time Homeless Survey and County, which is a one-day snapshot of homeless populations that captures the numbers and characteristics of people experiencing homelessness in the area. Volunteers will be assigned to various sites to count and survey individuals living on the street, in shelters and locations not intended for human habitation.
Since its opening in 2019, CampV has seen “over 70 veterans come in who are homeless or on the verge of being homeless,” Golightly said. As of Jan. 1 of last year, Salvation Army helped no less than 12 homeless veterans, she added.
“We have veterans come in all the time who are homeless and we have nowhere to send them,” Golightly said. “We can put them up in a hotel for three days, but then what?”
Golightly added in her experience those who do receive HUD-VASH vouchers can struggle finding housing as well. She said beginning in July, CampV actively helped a veteran who received a HUD-VASH voucher find a home. After two homes were denied, the third home was approved by the VA in November.
Not being able to find a home that will be approved adds additional struggles for these veterans, Golightly said. While finding a home, they cannot stay with someone more than seven days or they are no longer eligible for the voucher and Salvation Army can only offer shelter for 90 days, she said.
The goal of the HUD-VASH program is to help veterans become financially independent and wean them off eventually, Golightly said.
Once a veteran can support themselves, it would free up a HUD-VASH voucher for another veteran in need, Golightly said. However, COVID-19 has made it more difficult for these veterans to become independent, so vouchers in Tyler are freeing up less frequently.
While the additional five vouchers are still helpful, it is important to “do more to help the homeless veterans in Tyler,” Golightly said.
Butler said to apply for the HUD-VASH program, veterans experiencing homelessness must meet the following requirements:
- Must be experiencing homelessness.
- The veteran must enroll in the VA Healthcare system. They will be screened for housing through the Universal Screening process.
- The veteran will be placed on the interest list and the VA caseworker will refer the veteran to the Tyler Housing Agency where the Housing Voucher is available.
Tyler Housing Agency Requirements
- Must meet income requirements, which depend on household composition.
- Cannot be a registered lifetime sex offender.