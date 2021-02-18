As rooms were flooding at Studio 6 Hotel on the north side of Tyler, co-owner Sam Nitesh used the hotel's remaining amount of gas to cook food to provide for the residents.
Nitesh said Thursday he cut room rates in half to $40 due to the winter storm. In addition to regular residents, many homeless people came to the hotel to have shelter from the cold weather.
This week, he noticed customers carrying water out of their rooms with a bucket, but when he opened their rooms he didn't see a leak.
"We had a little bit of gas left. I cooked up all the food I could," he said. "Some of the customers who have been living here for six or seven months they brought all the food they had. I've been cooking up food that we had left as much as we could help. That day we used it - cooked some sausages, chicken and we gave it to the people."
Nitesh's father has owned the Studio 6 Hotel, located at 2739 W NW Loop 323 in Tyler, for three years. Over that time, they've added internet, renovated rooms, painted the exterior and worked on the hotel's water and electrical systems.
"We just upped the place 100% after we bought it, slowly," Nitesh said. "As much revenue we get, we use it on this (the hotel), but it's been tough right now with the weather and everything. We have to every work again since the pipe burst again, boilers gone out, rooms have to be re-renovated because of the weather since Tyler shut the water off."