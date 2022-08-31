A Tyler High School student was taken into custody and removed from campus after a firearm was found in the student’s backpack, district officials said Wednesday.
In a letter to families, Principal Claude Lane said a staff member on Tuesday reported a student “might have a weapon on campus.” School officials and Tyler ISD police investigated, and the student was removed from the classroom and searched.
“A weapon was found in a student’s backpack with no immediate threat to students,” Lane said. “Tyler ISD Police detained the student, and an investigation is ongoing.”
District spokeswoman Jennifer Hines on Wednesday confirmed the weapon found inside the student’s backpack was a gun. The gun, she said, was not loaded when the backpack was investigated by district police.
Hines said an investigation into the incident is ongoing and that the student “is currently at the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center.” She said the student “will face punishment in line with the school district’s student code of conduct, and the student could face charges brought by the Tyler ISD Police Department.”
Hines also said school officials took care of the incident "within seconds" and encouraged parents to feel safe as the school has four armed officers to deal with situations that could endanger the lives of students, faculty and staff.
"As parents of our school community, we want to assure you that none of our students were put in harm’s way as the weapon was not displayed or used offensively," Hines said.
In the letter to families, Lane thanked staff members for being proactive and alert.
Additional law enforcement officers will be on the high school campus Wednesday as a precaution and to reassure students and families that all is well, the letter said.
“We are treating this situation with the seriousness it deserves and we will not tolerate any inappropriate item at our school,” Lane said. “Please take a moment to talk with your child about the importance of talking to an adult or reporting anything they believe is suspicious.”