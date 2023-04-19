Often the visual ensemble for marching bands, color guard is both performance art and a sport.
To demonstrate their continued skills and passion for spinning, the Tyler High School Color Guard competed at the Marching Auxiliaries National Championship on March 25 at the College Park Center at The University of Texas at Arlington, where they were crowned National Champions.
“It feels really good to experience something like this,” said senior Kristien Howard.
Howard said it's exciting to see Tyler High recognized and to compete in this kind of competition and come home with the win.
Last year, the group placed first in the Team Flag division. This year, the color guard placed first in the Team Flag/Rifle division and received the Grand National Championship Title for placing highest out of both the Team Flag and Team Flag/Rifle teams.
“I am extremely proud of how far the team has come,” Howard said. “I feel we stand out above other teams because even if we make a mistake, we keep going.”
Color guard is a competitive, performance-based activity that participates alongside a marching band. This usually incorporates choreographed drill, dance, and the lyrical use of equipment such as flags, prop rifles, and sabres.
“The experience was really good and enjoyable,” said sophomore Ariah Rhodes. “We get to do something different, meet new people and travel.”
Under the direction of Jenna Hamill and Malaysia Hunter, the students have been preparing for their spring competitive season since January, with hours of practice in class, after school, and on their own.
“It has been such a rewarding season to see how much growth they had each month,” Hamill said. “I am so proud of them for retaining the little details that make up the big moments and for pushing themselves to the finish line.”
In addition to the team competition, four members competed with solos, which they choreographed themselves.
Howard placed second and received a first division in the Senior 17-18 color guard soloist category. She competed against 18 other soloists.
All three senior 15-16 soloists received a first division, competing against 23 soloists in their category. Their placements were: Audry Fuller 10th place, Rhodes for 15th place and Yesenia Malagon 16th place.
With challenges of finding rehearsal space, the coaches still found ways to make it work.
“Considering we didn’t really start practicing until after winter break, they came a long way and did such a great job,” Hamill said.
Made up of ninth through 12th grade students, the color guard is the visual part of the Big Blue Band, Tyler High School’s marching band, which is under the direction of Larry Wade Jr.
“I am definitely proud of them,” Wade said. “This is a huge accomplishment, to be a grand national champion is a big deal. I’m happy for the coaches who did such a great job motivating the students. They’ve done the band proud, the school proud and, most of all, the community proud.”
The Tyler High School Color Guard will perform their National Award-Winning production at the Brigadettes Spring Show held at Tyler High School this Friday and Saturday.
“I want to keep on the same track and keep growing,” Hamill said. “I would like to be just as successful as next year.”
Tyler High School Color Guard members include Kristien Howard, Ricardo Garnica, Coriyuna Bell, Audry Fuller, Rosa Lamas, Alex Venegas, Dayanara Villela, Yesenia Malagon, Karen Nuñez, and Ariah Rhodes.