Tyler helps sister city provide aid to Ukrainian refugees

As the majority of Ukrainians seek refuge in Poland, the Tyler Sister Cities organization is lending a hand to help Jelenia Góra.
Jelenia Góra, a city in southwestern Poland, has received 2,000 refugees thus far, said the city's Mayor Jerzy Łużniak. A sister city of Tyler since 1993, Jelenia Góra reached out to Tyler to request aid for the refugees.
Tyler Mayor Don Warren and Łużniak met via Zoom Wednesday morning to discuss how Tyler can be of aid to the city.
“We’re very proud to be your sister city,” Warren said. “We are here today to visit with you to figure out what we can do as a community to help you.”
Łużniak said Jelenia Góra is also a sister city to three Ukrainian cities, one of which is Siewierodonieck. Many of the refugees fleeing to the city are coming from here, he added.
First aid such as food, medicine and other essential items were sent to Ukrainian cities by Jelenia Góra at the start of the conflict. Now the city is working to welcome and accommodate those leaving Ukraine.
The city provides accommodation for many of the refugees and others stay with families or individuals willing to host them, Łużniak said. Regardless of where refugees are staying, Jelenia Góra tries to supply them with essential items, he added.
Over the last three weeks, more than 1.9 million Ukrainian refugees have come into Poland, Łużniak said. This conflict was not something that was expected, so places where the refugees could stay were not prepared, he said.
The Ukrainians have suffered and it is “very difficult to say how they feel now,” Łużniak said. Many women and children have sought safety in Poland and the country is providing aid however it can, he said.
“Polish people are trying to do whatever they can to help those refugees,” Łużniak said.
Łużniak said monetary donations would offer the most help. Sending supplies at this time is difficult, but with money Jelenia Góra could buy things Ukrainians need, he added.
The city of Tyler has agreed to aid Jelenia Góra. Łużniak said in this time of need he is grateful for Tyler’s desire to help in a time of conflict.
“One of the things Mayor Łużniak said was … 'a friend in need is a friend indeed,' and that's just an expression we hear every day,” Warren said. “To hear that expression coming from a country that's helping so many refugees, it's heartwarming, and I'm thrilled we were able to have this call.”
Mickey Slimp, liaison with Jelenia Góra for Tyler Sister Cities, said he has been to Poland multiple times and taught there for one semester. Slimp said this is an emotional and difficult time and he is pleased to see Tyler stepping up to offer aid.
“What I want our community to do is to send enough money over there that it makes an impact, that they realize that a friend in need is a friend indeed,” Warren said.
Those who wish to donate to Jelenia Góra and help them aid Ukrainian refugees can visit tylersistercities.org .
Once some money is collected, it will be transferred to accounts for Jelenia Góra. All of the accounts have been verified, Slimp said.
Tyler Sister Cities is a diplomacy network with the intent of creating partnerships between Tyler and other cities around the world, according to the organization's website.
Tyler joined Sister Cities International in 1982 to offer a global vision for East Texas and the Tyler community. Since that time, Tyler has “twinned” with six sister cities, located in Chile, Costa Rica, France, Japan, Mexico and Poland. Tyler is currently in the process of forming its seventh sister city relationship with Qujing, China.
According to Sister Cities International, a sister city relationship is a broad-based, long-term partnership between two communities in two countries. A relationship is officially recognized after the highest elected or appointed official from both communities sign off on an agreement to become sister cities.
Along with volunteers, sister city organizations can include representatives from nonprofits, municipal governments, the private sector and other civic organizations.