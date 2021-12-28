A baby girl who was born with four congenital heart defects and underwent four open-heart surgeries by age 3 has lived to share her story at the upcoming Tyler Heart Ball. The ball, sponsored by the American Heart Association, is a chance for Sydney McGlothlin to show her ability to handle what life throws at her with grace and maturity, her mother said.
Sydney, now 14 years old, was about 22 weeks old when her mother Lindsay McGlothlin, was excited for a peek at her baby in early 2007. The UT Health East Texas ultrasound technologist decided to look around and do a quick anatomy check, where she discovered an inconsistency in the four-chamber view of her daughter’s heart which gave her a gut feeling.
“I noticed the right ventricle was slightly smaller than usual, and I was unable to clearly see the tricuspid valve functioning,” Lindsay McGlothlin said. “Even the overall squeeze of the right side of her heart appeared abnormal to me, but more so than that, it was a strong maternal gut feeling that something was very wrong with her heart."
After a physician who specializes in maternal and fetal care in at-risk pregnancies confirmed the abnormality, it was then confirmed by a fetal echocardiogram. Sydney would have to undergo four total open-heart surgeries in different stages.
At 34 weeks of her pregnancy, McGlothlin’s doctor noticed her baby had a high heart rate and an abnormal heart rhythm. Doctors scheduled a C-section because of an increase in complications, and Sydney was born in August of 2007. She was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit at the hospital where she was born in Dallas and monitored for the next few days. She had her first open-heart surgery at only six days old.
“Our first time to hold Sydney was that morning, right before they took her to the operating room,” McGlothlin said. “The surgery took about four to five hours, but it felt like a lifetime.”
Sydney would undergo three more surgeries, each presenting its own challenges she was determined to overcome, and at 3 years old, she had her final open-heart surgery. This time, she was a toddler and more aware than she had been before.
Just months following the surgery, McGlothlin enrolled her daughter into her first dance class, where she fell in love with dancing and hasn’t looked back since. Today, Sydney, who will be a freshman at Tyler Legacy High School next year, keeps dancing.
In the spring of 2019, her doctor, Dr. Shannon Blalock, ordered lab work to look at Sydney's liver enzymes. She now sees a pediatric specialist and has regular ultrasounds to keep an eye on her liver condition, which is related to her heart issues.
McGlothlin said Sydney's condition could worsen, eventually requiring a double transplant since the heart she has now is what’s causing her liver issues.
“Sydney has been through so much in her short 14 years of life, even more than most adults have,” McGlothlin said. “She continues to amaze us with her ability to handle what life throws at her with grace and maturity. She has phenomenal talent as a dancer, an actor and an artist, and she has a great sense of humor. I guess you can say she’s not only surviving, she’s thriving.”
Sydney, along with her mother and Dr. Blalock, will be honored at the Tyler Heart Ball. Blalock will be honored as the American Heart Association's 2022 Medical Honoree.
Corporate Development Director for the American Heart Association Krista Sharp, said the event has been going on for over 35 years now, and last year, they were forced to go virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With tight COVID-19 protocols for the event, the American Heart Association has announced the return to an in-person celebration of the Tyler Heart Ball in 2022.
“That’s what makes this one coming up really special, is that we’re getting back to some type of normalcy,” Sharp said.
At the event, there will be a silent and live auction, cocktails, dinner, entertainment by The Pictures Band. Sharp spoke about the importance of the event in Tyler.
In Tyler, on average, heart disease claims the lives of 637 Tyler residents, the American Heart Association claims, while stroke will claim the lives of almost 93 residents, leaving hundreds more with long-term disabilities.
“Their support is making a difference locally,” Sharp said about those who will donate, adding the American Heart Association funds over $300,000 in research grants in Tyler.
The American Heart Association works to improve the lives of Tyler residents by donating at least 81 cents of every publicly donated dollar into research, education and community services and also works with medical professionals to follow science-based treatment guidelines, with the goal to improve the quality of care to all patients. The organization also helps pass smoke-free ordinances in the East Texas area, where smoking rates are higher than the state average.
“It’s important because heart disease is the number one killer nationwide, and stroke is the number five killer nationwide. Even though its a fun event, it gives you an opportunity to have fun, but also make a difference and contribute to the American Heart Association by donating and supporting,” Sharp said.
Because of COVID-19 protocols, the 2022 Tyler Heart Ball will not be open to the public but will be opening tickets to companies who purchase sponsorships. To become a sponsor, visit tylerheartball.heart.org.