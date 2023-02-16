The American Heart Association continues to push its efforts toward awareness of heart disease and stroke prevention with the Tyler Heart Ball this weekend.
“This year’s theme is Shining the Light and will focus on lifesaving research to support a brighter, healthier future for every person in Tyler and the East Texas community,” said March Ferguson, 2023 Heart Tyler Ball Chair.
According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the No. 1 killer worldwide, with stroke ranking a close second.
A tradition for many years, the Heart of Tyler Heart Ball campaign has added to the collective success in driving change, funding science and improving behaviors for a longer, healthier life.
In more than 150 communities across the country, Heart Ball supporters unite with a shared purpose to raise the critical funds needed for continued research and education.
“At least 81 cents of every dollar publicly donated to the American Heart Association is channeled into research, education and community services in Tyler, a town known for its pioneering research institutions,” said Nicolette Billups, American Heart Association-East Texas Development Director.
“I am certain everyone has had a friend, or at least one family member, who’s struggled with heart disease or suffered a stroke and understands the importance of ongoing research,” said Ferguson.
Throughout the night, milestones will be celebrated, sponsors will be appreciated and heroes will be honored.
“This weekend we’ll be honoring two patients whose health outcomes were impacted by such research: heart survivor John Gaston and stroke survivor Mark Scirto,” Billups said. “We’re grateful to both men for their willingness to share their stories and raise awareness for the risks and warning signs of heart disease and stroke.”
The event will consist of social reception, silent and live auctions, and entertainment by The Pictures Band.
The Tyler Heart Ball will take place from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at The Villa Tyler.
To purchase tickets, go to https://event.gives/tylerheartball.