Health care professionals from Tyler united on Friday afternoon since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to participate in outdoor activities that not only helped their team building skills, but also gave them perspective into the life of an Alzheimer's patient.
The event, known as Epic-A-Nic, was a picnic at the ROC Recreation Field in Tyler, where health care workers enjoyed outdoors because of National Picnic Day.
Each person received a picnic basket with food, fruit, dessert as they conversated and caught up with each other. The health care workers had previously met up occasionally before the COVID-19 pandemic, but since the outbreak, they didn't have the opportunity to reunite. Friday afternoon was the day they all got to see each other again.
Health care workers in attendance ranged from professionals who came from hospices, skilled facilities, home health and other entities. Occupations of those in attendance ranged from aides, home health account executives and hospice account executives. The workers usually try to work together through different situations and usually all stay in contact with each other.
“We have all been in the Tyler area for a few years. Going into different places, we’ve had happy hours together, we’ve had events together, like the expo that happens in October, you meet them because we work together everyday,” said Joanna Barnes, account executive for Klarus Home Health.
The health care professionals are all competitors, but they all decided to work together. The common goal is to call each other when something is needed for a patient.
The Epic-A-Nic had been planned since March and was finally able to happen on Friday despite the stormy weather expected to arrive in Tyler.
“Because of COVID, we haven’t been able to get together, we haven’t been able to go into places where the doors are closed because they don’t want their patients to get COVID, so it was just time for us to come together to talk about what we can do and how we can help them and just work together as a team,” Barnes said.
Despite all the possibilities the health care professionals could have chosen to reunite and see each other again, a hands-on and collaborative game day was chosen to show health care professionals how Alzheimer's patients see the world.
Those in attendance participated in a giant memory game, which showed difficulty of memorizing and remembering as the person ages, a giant Jenga with beer goggles to blur the vision that most Alzheimer's patients experience and a slippery tug-of-war, which represents the strength patients struggle to gain to be able to get out of bed and change their own clothes.
“It’s important for us as health care account executives because if we go into a physician's office and we are talking to them about our Alzheimer's program, we want to be able to explain it better, we want to be able to educate it better, not just to our physicians and our clinics, but to our community, about, ‘here’s what they go through every day,’” Barnes said.
Barnes said it was great to see all of the colleagues she hadn’t been able to see in a while.
“To be able to just bond with them, not being in that spot where it’s all business, it’s fun. I know this is something we talked about for quite some time and I know it’s something we’ll do it again next year,” she said.
Barnes also said many health care professionals in attendance have had a hard time through the pandemic, from experiencing the loss of patients and having long work hours.
“We work hard out there. We are going and going and going, we drive a lot, it’s a constant. Our brains don’t ever shut down. To be able to take a day and just enjoy it, I think it’s been refreshing for everybody and it brings people together,” Barnes said.
Barnes said many health care professionals in attendance had been vaccinated and they take precautions seriously in their everyday lives. The event was held outdoors to allow for spacing.
Jeri Sulewski, community education representative for Heart to Heart Hospice, was one of the health care professionals who participated in the games.
“It’s been great to be able to see everyone. It’s been a little over a year now and things are starting to open up and in-services are starting and lots of educational things and this was just kind of a way to kick things off. It’s great for us to get together and let our hair down for one day,” Sulewski said.
“There is support out there. There is education. I think there’s a lack of people out there knowing what’s available. I encourage people to reach out to us if we can do anything in your healthcare field or the Alzheimer’s Alliance as well, to get books on education if you're a caregiver or if you’ve been diagnosed, there’s lots of things out there that can help you out through that journey,” she said.
Jordan Rhodes, senior director of marketing for Oak Hills Terrace and Azalea Trails Senior Living, coached most of the games happening on the field. There were teams made up of five people. The top teams united for a final game of rock, paper scissors to determine the champion.
“In any facility of health care, you’re dealing with people who are genuine human beings. While they may not be able to communicate or be accessible as they once were, they still have true feelings and I think that it’s important, regardless of whether it’s memory loss, autism, any other type of handicap that people are challenged with, that we treat them with true heart and integrity. I hope that this was a fun twist that was able to still educate and also bring awareness to people who are struggling with Alzheimer's and dementia in a fun way,” Rhodes said.
He said he was thankful for everyone who attended and participated in the challenges. The event was sponsored by Klarus Home Health and Oak Hills Terrace Memory Care in Tyler.