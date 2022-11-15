City of Tyler Animal Control and Shelter, along with the Tyler Police Department, are collecting donations of blank holiday cards for an upcoming initiative.
The groups are participating in Silver Santa this year, meaning both entities will be delivering Christmas cards to elderly and homebound residents in Tyler.
"We are asking for donations of blank Christmas cards that will be signed and given out in the community," Tyler animal control said in a Facebook post.
Cards can be dropped off over the next week at the Tyler Animal Shelter at 4218 Chandler Hwy. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
"Thank you for your support," said Tyler animal control.