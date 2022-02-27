The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, recently announced the 2022 Woman of Impact nominees for the Tyler area.
Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association’s signature movement to encouraged heart health awareness and harnesses the energy, passion and power of women to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease.
Younger generations of women, Gen Z and Millennials, are less likely to be aware that cardiovascular disease is their greatest health threat. That’s why it’s important for all women to take charge of their heart health and encourage others to do the same, the American Heart Association said.
Each year, a select group of individuals are nominated by their peers to become a Woman of Impact because of their passion and drive to increase awareness and make a difference both in their community, and for the Go Red for Women movement.
This year the nominees are:
Emily Hayes, Lexcom Systems Group
Teri Killingsworth, The Mortgage House
Taylor Kirkpatrick, Taylor Kirkpatrick Aesthetics
Brenda McBride, UT Health East Texas
Yolanda Prince, Just A Little Somethin’
Whitney Rockwell, UT Health Science Center at Tyler
Melissa Shanhouse, LPL Financial
Beginning on National Wear Red Day, Feb. 4, these seven women will lead an eight-week initiative to transform the health of women in Tyler. The nominees will recruit champions from their networks to form an Impact Team and raise funds to support the mission of the American Heart Association. The nominee whose raises the most funds will be named the Tyler Woman of Impact award winner at the Tyler Go Red for Women Luncheon May 3.
“These women have seen the need and are rising to the challenge to combat heart disease in women in Tyler” said Michelle Stoddard, regional vice president for the American Heart Association.
“By using their position in the community and their local networks, they are uniquely qualified to further the mission of the American Heart Association and the Go Red for Women movement through awareness, education and fundraising. They are the embodiment of being a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives for all.”
Cardiovascular disease claims more women’s lives each year in the U.S. than all forms of cancer combined. While the majority of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular disease continues to be a woman’s greatest health threat, taking the life of one in every three women.