The state of Texas and several of its cities have often served as inspiration for country music artists, but this summer the city of Tyler joined the club.
In Brad Paisley's latest single, "City of Music," the opening lyrics are "The karaoke queen of Tyler, Texas outgrew her little pond."
Released this June, the song was written by Paisley, Lee Thomas Miller and Ross Copperman.
Paisley continues the song with, "She packed up her car, took the Church Street exit, On half a tank of broken songs, Hit the ground runnin' on Broadway ..."
The Broadway lyric could be referring to the city of Tyler's major roadway Broadway Avenue. Paisley's lyric video features a street sign and traffic lights as the words are displayed.
Other popular Texas-related country songs include George Strait's "Amarillo By Morning" and "All My Exes Live in Texas" along with Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson's "Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love)."