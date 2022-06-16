Tyler restaurant C Rojo's Taqueria and connected food truck C Rojo’s Mobile Cuisine will be under new ownership.
Rojo Tellez, owner of the food truck and restaurant, posted Tuesday on Facebook that the food trailer and restaurant are for sale.
More 100 people had commented on Tellez's post, with many saying they were sad to see his eateries shut down. On Thursday morning, Tellez clarified his posts, said they were interpreted incorrectly and apologized for any misunderstanding from his last statement. Tellez said they will no longer own the business, but the brand will live on. He said the food truck trailer and brand are being sold to another family.
"We apologize for our previous post and if we made everyone so disappointed. We have been going through a lot lately and God has better plans for us all the time," Tellez said on Wednesday. "We are not closing down C Rojo’s. We have worked so hard 4 years trying to grow our little business and it is finally taking off to where we want it to be.
"We are selling our food truck trailer and brand C Rojo’s (franchise) to a family who has the same passion and integrity to continue our legacy. It will open a better door for our future! We want to thank all Tyler community support and continued support towards this new journey. Thank you!"
Tellez said in a comment on the post that he is grateful for everyone who has called, texted or reached out in other ways to check on him and his wife after hearing they are selling their restaurant and food truck.
“I love the community of Tyler. (It's) always being so good to us,” Tellez said.
He said there are times in life when you “have to step down," and added that “better things will come.”
Tellez said in a comment on Thursday morning that he "will still be working in the restaurant and doing the recipes."
C Rojo’s Taqueria and C Rojo’s Mobil Cuisine were started by Tellez and his wife to bring authentic Mexican dishes with an “island twist” to the community.