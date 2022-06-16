Tyler restaurant C Rojo's Taqueria and connected food truck C Rojo’s Mobile Cuisine are set to close.
Rojo Tellez, owner of the food truck and restaurant, posted Tuesday on Facebook that the food trailer and restaurant are for sale.
More 100 people had commented on Tellez's post, with many saying they were sad to see his eateries shut down.
Tellez said in a comment on the post that he is grateful for everyone who has called, texted or reached out in other ways to check on him and his wife after hearing they are selling their restaurant and food truck.
“I love the community of Tyler. (It's) always being so good to us,” Tellez said.
Supporters of the restaurant and food truck “love my food," he said, but there are times in life when you “have to step down.”
Tellez added that “better things will come.”
C Rojo’s Taqueria and C Rojo’s Mobil Cuisine were started by Tellez and his wife to bring authentic Mexican dishes with an “island twist” to the community.