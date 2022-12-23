The Red Cross is helping four families after a house fire early Friday morning left their home significantly damaged and killed one pet.
Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said firefighters responded to a fire at the two-story home, which has four separate apartment units, at 736 S. Fannin Avenue just before 7 a.m.
Callers reported seeing flames coming from the roof, with occupants attempting to evacuate the building, according to Findley.
Firefighters arrived to find visible smoke and flames.
When they got there, firefighters searched both floors of the building for any remaining occupants. All residents were able to successfully leave the home, but one pet was found dead on the top floor, Findley said.
The structure sustained significant damage throughout.
Crews were able to salvage many of the Christmas gifts in the structure for those impacted by the blaze.
Investigators with the Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.
"It is suspected to be electrical in origin, as occupants reported issues prior to the fire and noted sparks and flames at the breaker panel upon awakening this morning," Findley said.
The American Red Cross was notified and will be assisting the displaced families.
Five engines and one ladder company, along with a battalion chief and an investigator responded to the scene. Firefighters remained on the scene until approximately 10:30 a.m.