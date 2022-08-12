The Tyler Fire Department on Thursday celebrated moving into its new administration facilities with a ribbon cutting and tour of the facilities.
This new building located at 1520 W Front St. is a total of 8,000 square feet, giving the department more room and showcasing the department's professionalism.
“We almost tripled the size of where we were,” said Fire Chief David Coble. “We were bursting at the seams over there. We had people in just something a little bigger than a closet, some were even smaller than some of your closets, if you have a walk-in closet at home.”
The Fire Department was at the old location on West Houston Street for 33 years, Coble said. They moved into the new facility at the end of last May.
The Tyler Fire Department Administration building “is the nerve center. All the information that goes out to the fire stations and all the stuff that's going on in fire stations comes back here,” said City Manager Edward Broussard.
As such, this was an important move to help the fire department continue effectively serving the community.
“We're extremely proud of just what they … are able to do to work to make sure that our firefighters have what they need out there so that we don't have to worry about are they able to come when we give them a call to 911,” Broussard said. “They will respond because the people back here are able to make sure that they have what they need.”
The new administration building was originally built in 1961 for the Texas Employment Commission, which became the Texas Workforce Commission in 1996, said Coble. In 2006 EMT bought the building and did some renovations in 2008.
The Fire Department bought the building from the EMT in March of 2021. In all the total cost of the building and remodeling was around $2 million.
“Where we could say we tried to squeeze a dollar as far as we could,” Coble said.
Some unique things about the building that doubled as savings is that the mirrors in the gym, hand dryers in the bathroom and the flagpole in front of the building all came from the Harvey Convention Center before it was demolished, he said.
Throughout the design process of the building Broussard said he and Coble worked closely and tried to make the building so it was multi-functional.
One factor they considered was COVID-19 and vaccinations, Broussard said. Seeing all that was needed in situations such as this, the building was designed to be functionable as a makeshift vaccine clinic and be able to serve any other needs the department may have.
“Chief Coble and his administrative staff looked at that and tried to design this to make sure that it is a structure that has multiple uses besides just the daily fire administration work that goes in,” Broussard said.
This new administration is another continued investment into this area of Tyler, Broussard said. Other things going on include the W.T. Brookshire Convention Center and the Parks Administration moved into Tyler Fire's old admin building which had some renovations.
“We continue to look to see how can we make sure in this part of our community that we are doing a continued reinvestment and making it to where it is something that we're all very proud of,” he said.
Also during the Tyler Fire Administration open house a new flag was raised by honor guards outside. Coble said the one they had been using came from the old facility and they wanted to raise the new one during the open house.