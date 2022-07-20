The Tyler Fire Department has released the identities of the victims in a recent overnight fire near downtown Tyler.
The fire, at 517 W. Phillips St., left two people dead. Ava Christie Spaur, 61, and Mark Anthony Lilly, 46, were the man and woman killed in the fire, according to a press release from TFD Fire Marshal Paul Findley.
Preliminary autopsy results showed the presence of smoke inhalation. Final autopsy results are expected in the next few weeks, Findley said.
At 3:38 a.m. on July 8, the Tyler Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire. The initial call indicated that smoke and flames were visible on the porch area of the structure, along with multiple people evacuating the building.
Firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy fire conditions and quickly began searching the structure and attacking the fire.
Five engines, one ladder company, a battalion chief and two investigators responded to the two-alarm fire.
Randy Lee, deputy fire marshal for the city, previously said that four people successfully escaped the blaze at the home, which had been converted into five different apartment units.
One person who was inside when the fire started was taken to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and arm cuts while trying to get a dog out of the residence, according to Lee. The person was later released from the hospital and the dog was taken to a local animal shelter, according to CBS19.
The cause of the fire remains undetermined.