After 10 years of hard work, the Tyler Department is now among the top 2% of fire departments in Texas after receiving a top rating from the U.S. Insurance Services Office and State Fire Marshal’s Office.
With this improved rating, homeowners and business owners could also see reductions in their insurance and premium costs.
The fire department earned a Public Protection Classification rating of 1/1X, which is the highest rating a fire department can receive regarding a community’s ability to suppress a fire.
According to the city of Tyler, this rating means that class-rated properties located within 1,000 feet of a fire hydrant and within five miles of a fire station will be labeled as Class 1. All class-rated properties located more than 1,000 feet from a fire hydrant or water supply suction point and within five miles of a fire station will use Class 1X.
During a news conference Thursday at Tyler Fire Station No. 1, Tyler Mayor Don Warren, Tyler Fire Chief David Coble and City Manager Ed Broussard shared details about the rating and how the rating achievement can benefit residents.
The Tyler Fire Department is the first city in Northeast Texas to reach the Class 1 designation.
“The Tyler Fire Department has a long history of being first in East Texas, if not first in the state,” Broussard said. “This is a return on investment. We opened two new fire stations after years of planning. We added two new fire engines to be there for citizens and businesses.”
The fire department was inspected in 2020 after being at a two since its last rating 10 years ago. The rating will officially change to one on May 1. Data areas included in the ISO rating are fire department operations, water system, and communications and a PPC is assigned ranging from one to 10.
Coble called the achievement great for the citizens of Tyler and the city itself.
“In Tyler, our evaluation occurs every 10 years. In fact, it was just about 10 years ago that Fire Chief Neal Franklin was behind the podium and we went from a 3 to a 2,” Coble said. “So it further shows you the commitment of city councils working together over a 10-year period.”
He added that planning for the evaluation began in 2019, and the fire department hired a consultant to help with the process.
“Once you leave the metroplex, there’s no other organization going all the way to Louisiana that has achieved a Class 1 ISO rating other than Tyler Fire Department,” Coble said.
Broussard said the rating advancement took investments in fire suppression systems, utilities and water systems. He said the city is grateful to utility crews, police dispatchers and city councilmembers.
“It takes grit and a vision for the future to agree to spend the money and make the decisions that this and previous mayors and city councils have done for our citizens,” he said.
Insurance companies across the state use PPC rating to calculate residential and business premiums.
Residents and business owners will be able to request the new classification to be included in their policy starting May 1. Residents can download the ISO recommendation letter on the city of Tyler’s website.
“What that number comes out to you, it will depend on your individual agent and your individual company for whatever that number is,” Coble said.
Coble said the effort to reach a Class 1 rating was a multi-pronged group effort, and the next step is to maintain the grade.
“Once you get to the top, now you have the duty of staying there,” Coble said. “We will continue the plan and continue to grow in ways to enhance those numbers.
Warren said the city council supports the local first responders and this achievement will benefit residents.
“We are excited about this announcement. We look forward to the homeowners getting the benefits from this,” Warren said. “We are grateful for the city employees, firefighters, policemen who give their best efforts everyday so our city can have a great quality of life.”