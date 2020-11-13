The Tyler Fire Department remains on scene of an early morning structure fire in a vacant building at 2010 E. Gentry Parkway.
Witnesses, who saw smoke and flames inside the building, called 911 about 5:44 a.m.
Initial arriving units found the fire in the building and quickly extinguished the blaze, bringing the fire under control at 6:05 a.m.
Tyler Fire responded with three engines, one ladder truck, a battalion chief and an investigator.
The Tyler Fire Marshal's Office continue to investigate the cause and will release further information as it becomes available.
No injuries have been reported.
Friday's blaze marks the third week in a row that vacant buildings in the Tyler area have ignited with no known cause.
On Friday, Oct. 30 at about 7:35 p.m., witnesses heard what sounded like a bomb exploding and rushed outside to see a residence in the 400 block of East Erwin Street and North Center Avenue “totally engulfed in flames.”
Then, just last week, units responded to reports of a blaze in an unoccupied home on Roy Street about 6:20 p.m. before rushing to an explosion and fire at Greenberg Smoked Turkey, Inc. at 8:30 p.m. and, finally, to reports of a fully engulfed structure at 205 S. Beckham Ave around 11 p.m.
Findley said investigations into each incident are ongoing, but that, "I don’t think this one this morning is tied to anything that we saw last Friday."
Surveillance video from a nearby convenience store helped Findley and other investigators to piece together that conclusion.