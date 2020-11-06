The Tyler Fire Department is investigating after a vacant home burned down Friday night.
According to Nate Hamilton, a fire investigator, the home, located on Roy Street, was fully involved in flames when the first firefighter came to the scene.
The initial call came at 6:20 p.m. and crews extinguished the flames within 45 minutes, Hamilton said.
No one was in the home as it has been vacant for some time, and no injuries were reported, he said.
The cause is under investigation and undetermined at this time, Hamilton added. He hopes the investigation can be completed as soon as possible.
A battalion chief, investigator, three engine trucks and a ladder truck responded to the fire. Tyler police assisted with traffic.