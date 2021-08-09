The Tyler Fire Department held its Twenty-Ninth Annual Awards Banquet on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at the University of Texas at Tyler, Ornelas Activity Center. During the ceremony, firefighters, along with retired firefighters and civilians were honored for their actions and service to the City of Tyler. Additionally, firefighters receiving promotions over the past year were recognized.
Awards included:
Lifesaving Awards: Jamey Watson, Jaryd Bedford, George Bostock, Matt Ford, Rhion Jordan, Sam Schomp, David Admire, Jr., Deven Myers, Dusty Goodwin, Brent Hail, Clint Cover, Kenny Vent, Cody Fisher, Kelly Adkinson, Chris Mahler, Will McElroy
Chief's Certificate of Merit: Randy Lee, Jay McClung, Josh Spinhirne
Emergency Vehicle Technician (EVT) Award: Brad Smith
Distinguished Service Award: Joey Wiggins
Legends Awards: Don Williams - Hired on March 1, 1982. Retired on July 11, 2009, with 27 years of service to the City of Tyler.
Dale Peterson - Hired on March 1, 1982. Retired on December 31, 2012, with 30 years of service to the City of Tyler.
Dale Acker - Hired on June 15, 1978. Retired on November 13, 2010, with 32 years of service to the City of Tyler.
Exceptional Service Award: Logan Luttrell, Chris Potts, John Brown, Blake Jordan, Madison Fox
Teamwork Award: Jason Williams, James Branch, Nate Mizell
Lifetime Achievement Award: Margaret Carrico
Leadership Award: James Seaton, Jeremy Driver
Firefighter of the Year: Tracy Cheatham