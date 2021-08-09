image003.jpg

Fire Chief David Coble (left) with Captain Tracy Cheatham. 

 Courtesy

The Tyler Fire Department held its Twenty-Ninth Annual Awards Banquet on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at the University of Texas at Tyler, Ornelas Activity Center. During the ceremony, firefighters, along with retired firefighters and civilians were honored for their actions and service to the City of Tyler. Additionally, firefighters receiving promotions over the past year were recognized.

Awards included:

Lifesaving Awards: Jamey Watson, Jaryd Bedford, George Bostock, Matt Ford, Rhion Jordan, Sam Schomp, David Admire, Jr., Deven Myers, Dusty Goodwin, Brent Hail, Clint Cover, Kenny Vent, Cody Fisher, Kelly Adkinson, Chris Mahler, Will McElroy

Chief's Certificate of Merit: Randy Lee, Jay McClung, Josh Spinhirne

Emergency Vehicle Technician (EVT) Award: Brad Smith

Distinguished Service Award: Joey Wiggins

Legends Awards: Don Williams - Hired on March 1, 1982. Retired on July 11, 2009, with 27 years of service to the City of Tyler.

Dale Peterson - Hired on March 1, 1982. Retired on December 31, 2012, with 30 years of service to the City of Tyler.

Dale Acker - Hired on June 15, 1978. Retired on November 13, 2010, with 32 years of service to the City of Tyler.

Exceptional Service Award: Logan Luttrell, Chris Potts, John Brown, Blake Jordan, Madison Fox

Teamwork Award: Jason Williams, James Branch, Nate Mizell

Lifetime Achievement Award: Margaret Carrico

Leadership Award: James Seaton, Jeremy Driver

Firefighter of the Year: Tracy Cheatham

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags